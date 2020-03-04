Super six mix it up

Whether we believe in celebrating Women's Day or not, we love it when girls have fun following their passion. On March 6 and 8, Stranger & Sons in collaboration with three bar venues in the city has curated sessions where six women mixologists from across Singapore, Thailand, India and London take over, to pour gimlets and Gibsons.

The list includes Sarita Sharma from Mumbai and Feruzan Bilimoria, the brand ambassador, among others. Sakshi Saigal, co-founder, tells us that gimlets are made with cordials. "They are like sherbets. At our distillery, we use peels of orange, lime, gondhoraj and mosambi but the fruit is not used. Mixed with lime and sugar and steeped overnight, you get a cordial; mixed with gin, you have a gimlet."

Gibsons, on the other hand are martinis where the olive is replaced with pickled onions, vegetables or fruit. "India is known for pickling, and it brings out the flavour of our gin well," elaborates Saigal.

While the six mixologists will pour the two classic cocktails in their style, they will also do a signature cocktail each, a negroni or a spritzer. The six share heady gyaan from their lives behind the bar.

The guest matters

Sharing is knowledge. I love talking to guests and informing them about what goes into their drink. This way, they will understand the craft better.

Tipple tips:

. As a beginner, make simple drinks, and use recipes with less ingredients

Saimai Nantarat, mixologist - ABar Rooftop, JW Marriott, Bangkok

Passion holds it together



Taste of Thai

Improve myself every day, because bartending is not just a job. It's a perfect combination of social skills, cultural knowledge, sales, innovation and professionalism. It requires true passion.

Tipple tips:

. All you need is bitters, a sweetener and some form of citrus.

. Be active and curious

Cindy Lalramngaihzuali, bartender -Hoots Delhi

Every day is a new lesson



South beach

I take each day as a lesson for new trends. Bartending is about people, culture, history and trends that are not only local but also global. I am encouraged to learn about India, botanicals in the spirit, and in blending my native culture in.

Tipple tips:

. Be curious about ingredients, spirits and technique.

. Listen to your guests, make them feel at home, anticipate their choices and remember their preferences.

June Baek, bartender - Madam Fan, JW Marriott, Singapore

Passion is key

For Sarita Sharma, self-confidence is key to success. "From running bar operations to creating new cocktails, I oversee development and maintenance of beverage standards at various outlets within the hotel. When one has a dream, be it a man or woman, passion will drive you to places."

Tipple tips:

. Keep it simple, stick to basics, less is more.

Sarita Sharma, bar manager - JW Marriott, Mumbai Sahar

Power of knowledge

Born and raised in Córdoba, Spain, Celia Bugallo is a popular name at Kwãnt bar, London. "One never knows who is sitting in front of you. My power mantra is to increase my knowledge. It is the only way to succeed."

Tipple tips:

. Always add fresh/seasonal fruits and use nutrional ingredients.

. Work with spirits you can trust.

Celia Bugallo, bartender- Kwant, London

Adapt and move ahead



Vermouth, bitter and gin

The biggest lesson I have learnt from bartending is that we must always be ready

to adapt. The bar is like a stage where you can be any person you want to be. It forces you to become humble, confident, patient and kind. It also keeps you mentally alert at all times.

Tipple tips:

. The rule of thumb is that if the flavour pairing tastes good in food, it will most likely work in a cocktail. Flavours that don't usually work in cocktails are chocolate and capsicum and strawberries and cucumbers.

Feruzan Bilimoria, brand ambassador- Stranger & Sons gin

Where the action is

On March 6, 7 pm onwards what Saimai Nantarat, Sarita Sharma and June Baek will create versions of the Gimlet and the Gibson along with their own signature cocktails.

At Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, BKC.

Call 9222222800

On March 8, 5 pm onwards what Interactive experience with riddles, solving clues across secret rooms

At Soho House Mumbai, 16, Juhu Tara Road, Chandrabai Nagar, Santacruz West.

Call 62133333

On March 8, 12 pm onwards what Brunch

At The Daily All Day, Mumbai, Ground, SV Road, Bandra West.

Call 09920446633

