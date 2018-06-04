Super Sunday as India eves dismiss Malaysia for just 27 runs!

Visitors bundle out Malaysia for just 27 in 142-run win; Mithali's 97* dominates in 169-3 total



India players celebrate a Malaysian wicket during the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup match in Kuala Lumpur yesterday

As many as six Malaysia batswomen fell for duck as India bundled them out for just 27 to register a resounding 142-run victory in their opening Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup match here yesterday. Electing to bat, India scored 169-3 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on senior player Mithali Raj's unbeaten 97 off 69 balls, and then shot the home side out in just 13.4 overs in a completely lop-sided match at Kinrara Academy Oval here.

Pooja Vastrakar grabbed three wickets for just six runs with her medium pace while the spin duo of Anuja Patil and Poonam Yadav, who did not concede any run, took two wickets apiece as the Indian bowlers ran riot over the clueless Malaysians. Only five Malaysian batswomen opened their account and none could manage to make a score in double-figures. Sasha Azmi top-scored with nine runs from 10 balls. Malaysia lost half of their side within five overs, after being reduced to 12-5.



Mithali Raj during her unbeaten 97. Pics/Asian Cricket Council facebook page, PTI

Captain Winifred Duraisingam (five off 21 balls) and Zumika Azmi (four off 15 balls) stayed at the crease for long with any substantial contribution as India completed a massive victory. Earlier, India did not have the best of starts as they were 35-2 after the powerplay overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then gave the impetus to the Indian innings with her 23-ball 32.

But the day belonged to senior player Mithali, who batted through the 20 overs with a strike rate of 140.57. She hit 13 fours and a six in her 69-ball unbeaten knock. Mithali's 86-run stand with Harmanpreet came off just 53 balls and she closed the innings off with Deepti Sharma (18 not out).

Six

No. of Malaysian batswomen dismissed for a duck against India yesterday

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever