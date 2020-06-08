Search

Supercar driver Renee Gracie on becoming an adult star: I really enjoy it

Updated: Jun 08, 2020, 13:23 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Ex-Australian V8 Supercar driver Renee Gracie says becoming a porn star has given her a lot more financial stability

Pic Courtesy/ Renee Gracie Instagram

Renee Gracie, 25, does not regret ditching her racing career to become a porn star. In fact, she feels her new profession has given her financial stability; claiming to earn $25,000 (approx R18.8 lakh) per week.

In 2015, Renee became Australia's first full-time female V8 Supercar competitor since 1998. In 2017, some poor results and lack of funding saw her being replaced by another driver. That forced her to work at a local car yard. She soon discovered the OnlyFans page where she sold her nude pictures and videos and made $3,000 (approx R2.26 lakh) in her very first week.

Renee Gracie

"I wasn't getting the results and couldn't get the funding. I tried to do my best but it got to a point where my dream vanished. It [porn] has been the best thing I have done in my whole life. It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamt of and I really enjoy it. I sell those photos and people tip me. I have a 30-year housing loan that I am about to pay off in 12 months," she told Australia's The Daily Telegraph.

