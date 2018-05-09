Supermodel Gisele Bundchen looks sexy in eco-friendly silk dress on mark at Met Gala 2018

Bundchen, who is the goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme, believes in the environmentally conscious philosophy, for a greener way of life



Gisele Bundchen kisses hubby Tom Brady at the Met Gala. Pic/AFP

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 37, and her National Football League star hubby Tom Brady, 40, made their presence felt at the Met Gala red carpet in New York City. Bundchen, who is the goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme, believes in environmentally conscious philosophy, for a greener way of life.

Speaking about her dress she wore at the fundraising event, she wrote on Instagram, "Ready to go! Thank you to the entire @versace team for working so hard to make me an eco dress. The fabric and lining used are both 100% organic silk ecologically dyed, the threads are 100% organic cotton and everything is certificated as GOTS: Global Organic Textile Standard. Thank you to my super team @hungvanngo @davidvoncannon @georgecortina and @deborahlippman for getting me ready for tonight!"

Also Read: NFL star Tom Brady's model wife Gisele Bundchen reveals her 'guilty pleasure'

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates