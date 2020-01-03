Supermodel Kendall Jenner rekindling romance with NBA star Ben Simmons?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, who took a break from her relationship with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, seems to have rekindled romance after the two spent New Year's eve at a rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia, USA.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the two arrived at the eatery around 11:30pm and Kendall wore short black button-up dress, a pair of hoop earrings and heels, while Simmons too was colour co-ordinated in black.

In one of the grainy pictures emerging via a fan, the two were seen kissing each other. In May last year, they decided to take a break but rumours of them being a couple resurfaced when the model was seen court side in Philadelphia on December 16.

