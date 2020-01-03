Search

Supermodel Kendall Jenner rekindling romance with NBA star Ben Simmons?

Updated: Jan 03, 2020, 09:01 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

In one of the grainy pictures emerging via a fan, Kendall and Ben were seen kissing each other

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, who took a break from her relationship with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, seems to have rekindled romance after the two spent New Year's eve at a rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia, USA.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the two arrived at the eatery around 11:30pm and Kendall wore short black button-up dress, a pair of hoop earrings and heels, while Simmons too was colour co-ordinated in black.

In one of the grainy pictures emerging via a fan, the two were seen kissing each other. In May last year, they decided to take a break but rumours of them being a couple resurfaced when the model was seen court side in Philadelphia on December 16.

