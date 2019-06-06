Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos test fired
The missile, with a strike range of around 290 km, is a strategic asset for India as it would act as a deterrence against any possible threats from China and Pakistan, they said
Balasore: Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos on Tuesday was test fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha. The anti-ship version of the missile was launched around noon from the launch complex-3 of the ITR, Defence Research and Development (DRDO) sources said.
Described as the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile with high rate of precision and accuracy, BrahMos can be fired from land, sea and air, defence sources said.
DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy today called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today. The Minister was briefed about Make in India in Defence initiative & DRDO’s contribution in this direction. The Minister was also presented a model of the A-SAT missile. pic.twitter.com/6EjmggavQ8— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019
The missile, with a strike range of around 290 km, is a strategic asset for India as it would act as a deterrence against any possible threats from China and Pakistan, they said. Senior defence officials and scientists from DRDO and BrahMos witnessed the trial. BrahMos is a joint venture between the DRDO and the NPOM of Russia.
Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos on Tuesday was test fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha. The anti-ship version of the missile was launched around noon from the launch complex-3 of the ITR.Described as the world’s 1/n pic.twitter.com/91T67WMidA— Adarshgireesh tiwari (@a_d_a_rsh) June 6, 2019
The highly versatile BrahMos has been operationalised in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.
BRAHMOS has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable land-attack, anti-ship capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Air hostess raped by airline staffer in Andheri flat
- Fraudsters use 'X-ray vision' to rob Kalyan woman of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh
- Vasai man arrested for stalking woman online
- Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief
- Mumbai: Babu slammed for railway la la land picture
- Scare after 'gelatin sticks' tied in wire, handwritten note found on Shalimar Express
- Mumbai: Railways finally begin to pull down abandoned Vikhroli sub-station
- Mumbai: Banganga revamp has turned our area into a dump, say locals
- Dhule woman's death: Women and Child Welfare Dept seeks expert opinion
- MSCW: Reserve two seats in locals for pregnant women, lactating mothers
- NEET 2019 results: Four from state in top 50, no Mumbai topper in list
- Beed cop sex change saga: Lalit Salve celebrates '1st birthday'
- Government signs MoU for transfer of Aarey land to BMC for zoo
- 'Landlord, MHADA, IIT-B working to get Esplanade demolished'
- Teenaged Navy sailor hangs himself at INS Shivaji in Lonavala
- Tailor held for masturbating in front of four-year-old
- 28-year-old engineer in quest for love on dating app loses Rs 92,000
- Rajnath Singh shares snacks with Indian army jawans at Siachen
- The reason why your Bollywood celebrities look so amazingly good
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
- World Cup 2019: India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated
- World Cup 2019 Diary: Sleepy Southampton wakes up to Ind vs SA frenzy
- World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal... verve and vigour
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes down first target after Yuzvendra Chahal setup
- BCCI's ACU to probe Mumbai player's bookie claim: CoA
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel