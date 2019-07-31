Superstar Ajith participates in State Level Rifle Championship in Coimbatore

regional-cinema

A close source reveals that Ajith has been practising for the competition for months now. Also, he has been a part of NCC training and since then he has been passionate about rifle shooting.

Ajith Kumar

Thala Ajith, who has been in the news for his much anticipated Nerkonda Paarvai, which is slated to release on August 8, 2019, recently participated in the state level rifle championship held in Coimbatore over the weekend.

Besides this, Ajith is also known for his passion for bike and car racing and has won at a lot of competitive races. Interestingly, producer Boney Kapoor, who ventured into Tamil cinema with Nerkonda Paarvai has announced his next venture AK60 with Ajith, which is also helmed by H Vinoth yet again and is all set to go on floors from August end.

In Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith reprises the role of Amitabh Bachchan's character and will be doing a few kickass action scenes. It also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Iyer and Andrea in pivotal roles and has a cameo of Vidya Balan.

