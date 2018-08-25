Superstar Dharmendra gets teary eyed on Indian Idol 10

television

Dharmendra was taken down the memory lane when he heard contestants sing songs from his past

Dharmendra with son Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol on the sets of on Indian Idol 10

This weekend is all set to pack a bundle of entertainment with Sony Entertainment Television's music reality show Indian Idol this coming weekend with the presence of legendary actor Dharmendra and his sons, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol's presence on the show.

The contestants on the show put up a special act for the living legend by singing a medley of his famous songs from the past. On the other hand, some beautiful moments from his life were played on the LED screen. Dharmendra, who is loved by all and who has also been an integral part of the Indian film industry got nostalgic seeing this special tribute for him.

Overwhelmed on seeing the contestants sing songs like Rim Jhim ke geet saawan gaaye, Ye dosti hum nahi chodenge, Pal pal dil ke paas, Bangle ke peeche, parde mein rehne do and many other songs. The actor was taken down the memory lane when he heard these numbers from his past.

The act was concluded with the song Yamla Pagla Deewana when Dharmendra joined the contestants on the stage grooving to their tunes. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and the judges joined him on the stage for the same. It was a wonderful moment to see Dharmendra shake a leg with them.

Anu Malik says, "Dharmendra has been an inspiration and a role model to many. He is one of the biggest names in Bollywood and I have huge respect for him. His amicable style and magnificent skills are one of a kind. It was an honour to have him on the show and seeing him shake a leg with the contestants even at this age. The episode is a completed entertainer and we had a wonderful time."

Also Read: Indian Idol 10 Go All Yamla Pagla Deewana!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates