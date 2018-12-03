Superstar Krishna, Namrata Shirodkar grand inaugural event of Mahesh Babu's Superplex

regional-cinema

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Narayandas Narang inaugrated AMB cinemas (Asian Mahesh Babu cinemas ) in Hyderabad on Sunday. Along with Superstar Mahesh Babu and Narayandas Narang Superstar Krishna, Namrata Shirodkar along with well-known celebrities from Tollywood graced the inauguration event. The 7-screen Superplex is breathtakingly beautiful. The posters of Baahubali and certain stills of Mahesh Babu from different films adorn the walls of the grand superplex.

AMB cinema which is owned by Mahesh babu is first of it's kind bringing the best-in-class viewing experience for the audience. It has everything from laser screening to Dolby Atmos. The superplex is now open for moviegoers. Mahesh Babu recently finished his shoot schedule for Maharshi in New York and currently is shooting for the next schedule in Hyderabad until the end of the year. The actor will be seen in much leaner and stronger look in Maharshi which will hit the screens in April next yea

