Superstar Mammootty steps in for Dulquer's Bollywood debut!

Malayalam Superstar Mammootty has promised to be by his son's side in the run-up to the D-Day. Producer Ronnie Screwvala has had several meetings with South actor Dulquer Salmaan the lead hero of his upcoming film Karwaan and Mammootty. Ronnie Screwvala, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mammootty have been brainstorming on how to promote Dulquer's Bollywood debut which opens later this year.



Producer Ronnie Screwvala has convinced Malayalam superstar Mammootty to accompany his son for a promotional event in Mumbai and a special screening in Bangalore. Dulquer's co-star Irrfan Khan is away in Europe being treated for a neuroendocrine tumor while leading lady Mithila Palkar is a new face.



Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan follows Dulquer's character Avinash who is forced to take a trip from Bangalore to Kochi. His friend, Shaukat, played by Irrfan, accompanies him. While Avinash is reserved, Shaukat is a tad old school with a funny take on life. En route they pick up Mithila, a spunky teenager, and the road trip becomes even more enlightening.



Produced by Ronnie Screwvala`s creative production house 'RSVP' in association with 'Ishka films', Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.

