Superstar Rajinikanth brings in his 69th birthday in advance at his residence

A Rajinikanth film opening in the cinemas is nothing less than a grand event for all of Thalaiva’s fans in the South. His posters are garlanded and bathed with milk before the screening starts. As soon as he arrives on the celluloid, the reel is stopped just so that fans can have their time to celebrate his arrival and the subsequent catharsis.

Just imagine what would happen when his birthday arrives. Well, all his fans know the Superstar celebrates his birthday every year on December 12, but this year was a bit different. According to his star sign and tradition, his birthday also falls on December 2, and the actor brought in the occasion with close friends and family at his residence in Chennai.

A die-hard fan of the actor took to his Twitter account to share the pictures from the celebration and they are filled with simplicity. Have a look at them right here:

In case you were unaware, Rajinikanth is the second-highest paid actor in Asia after Jackie Chan, and the producers have to burn a big hole in their pockets to get this Superstar on board. On the work-front, last year, he gave his fans a grand treat in the form of Indian Cinema’s most expensive and extravagant film, 2.0. And now, he gears up for another promising masala potboiler, Darbar.

This outing is all set to open in the cinemas on the occasion of Pongal 2020, which means January 15. There’s palpable excitement among fans as they’ll get to see their favourite Superstar just the way they want him to!

