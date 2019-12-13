Superstar Venkatesh gets flooded with wishes as he turns 59

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Venkatesh is one of the biggest names in the South Indian industry. If there's Superstar Rajinikanth, Megastar Chiranjeevi, we also have as big a name as Venkatesh. The Superstar is celebrating his 59th birthday today, on December 13, and his friends and colleagues from the fraternity have taken to their Twitter accounts to wish him on this special occasion.

First in line was Rana Daggubati, who wrote- In the name of "Victory" Venkatesh!! Happy birthday Chinanna!!

Take a look at his tweet right here:

In the name of “Victory” Venkatesh!! Happy birthday Chinanna!! ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥#HappyBirthdayVictoryVenkatesh pic.twitter.com/dlSQjKKqBi — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 13, 2019

Raashi Khanna wrote- A very Happy Birthday to our most amazing Venky Mama, take a look:

And of course, Mahesh Babu wrote- Happiest birthday! May this year be more special and filled with joy, love, happiness, and success. Have an incredible year ahead.

Have a look right here:

Happiest birthday, #VenkateshDaggubati !! May this year be more special and filled with joy, love, happiness and success. Have an incredible year ahead ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/8NBwDMJ9Ln — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 13, 2019

The Superstar has acted in Hindi films too like Anari and Taqdeerwala and has been acting in films since 1986. Here's wishing the man a very happy birthday!

