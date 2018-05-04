Suppandi is India's answer to Mickey Mouse

By featuring the desi character in her upcoming summer clothing line, Anushka Sharma hopes Indian cartoon characters can become as popular as their western counterparts



Taking inspiration from the West, where comic characters, like Mickey Mouse, make great sales for the fashion industry, Anushka Sharma hopes our desi Suppandi can also acquire global fame. The upcoming collection of her clothing line, Nush, will feature the character from Tinkle comics across a gamut of pieces.



A source, who has worked on the clothing line, tells mid-day that making Suppandi the star of the collection was Sharma's brainchild. "While brainstorming on this year's collection, Anushka came up with the idea of celebrating Indian summer. She said that, as a child, one thing she loved doing in this season was laze around at noon and read the comic books. She loved reading about Suppandi." In an effort to promote Indian culture, Sharma, the source says, wants to promote the character like the West does Mickey Mouse and other iconic caricatures.



The line is scheduled to be available from May 9. While the actor will head to Alabama for a month-long schedule of her next film, Zero, she will use her time on the international shore to promote her attires too. "While she will promote the line extensively when she returns, even when in the US, she will sport pieces from the collection," the source adds.

