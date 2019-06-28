'Supply only till July end, use water carefully, Mumbai'

mumbai-rains

With no sign of the monsoon in Mumbai, BMC has started using its reserve stock of water

Representational picture

With the rains playing truant and water levels in the lakes dipping further, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started supplying water to citizens from the reserve stock, officials said on Thursday. But as this reserve stock will last only till the end of July, the civic body has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously.

Mumbai's water supply comes from seven reservoirs: Modak Sagar, Tansa lake, Vihar lake, Tulsi lake, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna. The BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water every day to residents of the island city and suburbs, which still falls short of the actual demand for 4,200 million litres.

"The civic administration has made arrangements for supply of water till the end of July. We are now using the reserve stock," the BMC said in a statement on Thursday. In the statement, the civic body made an appeal to the citizens to use water sparingly. A senior civic official said that due to the absence of rain, only five per cent water is left in the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai.

"This has prompted the civic administration to use the reserve stock of water for supply. But there is no need to panic as we have sufficient stock of water, which will last till the end of July," he said. The official also said that a section of media has created a picture that the civic body has completely run out of water.

