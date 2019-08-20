'Support freedom of press but Malegaon sensitive case', NIA to court

national

In response to an application filed by several media persons earlier this month against, NIA's plea for in-camera hearing and barring the press from attending the proceedings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday told a special court in Mumbai that while it is in favour of freedom of the press, the trial in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case should be held in-camera as it is a sensitive matter.

The NIA was responding to an application filed by several media persons earlier this month against the agency’s plea for in-camera hearing and barring the press from attending the proceedings. The agency had in its plea last month argued that private hearing was essential to maintain harmony in society and ensure the safety of witnesses it wished to examine.

In the application, the media persons urged the special NIA court to grant them a hearing first. An in-camera hearing is conducted in private with only the judge, lawyers, accused and witnesses in attendance. The proceedings are not open to the media or members of the public.

‘Sensitive case’

Special NIA Judge V S Padalkar had directed the NIA to file its affidavit responding to the media persons’ application.

In its application submitted on Monday before the court, the NIA reiterated that in-camera proceedings were required so as to maintain harmony in the society and security of witnesses. “The sensitivity of this case is known to everybody, especially journalists, and the allegations against the accused are that they have committed the offences to take revenge against Muslim jihadi activities and to create a rift between the two communities,” the agency said in its affidavit.

“As per the prosecution, for causing the bomb blast, Malegaon was chosen because it is a Muslim dominated area,” the application read.

