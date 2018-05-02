Supreme Court ask for suggestions on BCCI constitution

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also disposed of a contempt petition filed by Cricket Association of Bihar against BCCI officials for not implementing its earlier order allowing Bihar to play national level cricket tournaments



Dipak Misra

The Supreme Court yesterday asked state cricket associations and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers to give their suggestions on the draft constitution for the apex cricket body. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also disposed of a contempt petition filed by Cricket Association of Bihar against BCCI officials for not implementing its earlier order allowing Bihar to play national level cricket tournaments, including the Ranji trophy matches.

The bench, which also comprised Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, considered the submissions of the BCCI, Committee of Administrators (CoA) and senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, who is assisting as amicus curiae, that Bihar would take part in national level tournaments in the cricketing season commencing from September.

The bench said a draft constitution would be approved by it, which would be binding on the BCCI. It asked state cricket bodies and BCCI office-bearers to give their suggestions with regard to the draft constitution to the amicus curiae before May 11, the next date of hearing.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever