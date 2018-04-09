Supreme Court asks Centre to file Cauvery management scheme before May 3

Misra said that it had considered the award of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) while deciding the water share of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry in its judgement.

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra demanded the Centre to create and file the draft Cauvery management scheme by May 3. The Court on Monday also instructed the authorities of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other stakeholders to protect peace in the meantime.

Misra said that it had considered the award of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) while deciding the water share of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry in its judgement. The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said that its judgment has to be complied with all the stakeholders.

The court said the authorities are required to ensure peace till it peruses the draft scheme and finalises it for proper distribution of Cauvery water. The apex court, in its verdict, had asked the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance with its 465-page judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute. It had modified the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award of 2007 and made it clear that it will not be extending the time for this on any ground.

The top court had on February 16 raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a "higher pedestal".

With the apex court's verdict, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry would be annually entitled to 404.25 tmcft, 284.75 tmcft, 30 tmcft and 7 tmcft of Cauvery water respectively out of the total of 740 tmcft.

