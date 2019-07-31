Supreme Court asks Centre to take steps to regulate taxi aggregators

national

The bench comprising justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai asked the petitioner to give a representation to the Centre on the issue of regulation of cab aggregators

New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Wednesday to take appropriate steps to regulate app-based taxi services like Uber and Ola in the country. A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde was hearing a matter in concern to security and safety of women. The bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and R Subhash Reddy asked the petitioner to give a representation to the Centre on the issue of regulation of cab aggregators. When the counsel appearing for the Centre stated that it will require amendment in law, the court said, "you have to do it".

Recently, an Ola cab driver who allegedly masturbated in front of a 36-year old woman while she was on her way to Kurla was sacked. According to a spokesperson from Ola Cabs told Hindustan Times, “We strongly condemn the driver’s behaviour. We immediately suspended him upon receiving the complaint. Our safety response team has been in contact with the customer [woman] and continues to offer all the required support,"

The incident came to light after the woman passenger tweeted about it on social media platform. Her tweet read: "I noticed him moving in his seat when the cab was stuck in traffic. He first winked at me through the rear view mirror and then started masturbating,” she said. “It took me 48-hours to overcome my inhibitions, fear and gain the courage to put my horrifying experience with Ola cab driver on social media."

With inputs from PTI

