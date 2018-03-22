Supreme Court asks UP govt to submit draft for protection of Taj Mahal

Earlier on February 8, the apex court pulled up both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh Government and expressed dissatisfaction over the procedures of the Centre and the state government in dealing with the situation

Supreme Court on Thursday asked Uttar Pradesh government to submit a draft in connection with the vision document on the protection of Taj Mahal within four weeks.

Earlier on February 8, the apex court pulled up both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh Government and expressed dissatisfaction over the procedures of the Centre and the state government in dealing with the situation.

The Uttar Pradesh Government was asked to submit a protection and preservation plan for the Taj Mahal, after the Supreme Court sought a report on the same.

Hearing a plea of an environmentalist, seeking protection of the historical monument from the pollution around, the top court had ordered demolition of a multi-level car parking that was built near the Taj Mahal.

Though the court stayed its order in November, it asked Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) authority to come up with a comprehensive action plan to protect the Mughal mausoleum.

