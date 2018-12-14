Supreme Court calls dissolution of Sri Lankan Parliament unconstitutional

international

A seven-member apex court bench said that the President cannot dissolve Parliament till it completes its a four-and-half-year term

Sri Lankan President M Sirisena

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that the dissolution of Parliament by Maithripala Sirisena was "unconstitutional", in a major setback to the embattled President, whose controversial decisions plunged the island nation into an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

A seven-member apex court bench said that the President cannot dissolve Parliament till it completes its a four-and-half-year term. The decision has laid to rest one of the many controversial moves which had complicated the constitutional crisis emanating from President Sirisena's decision on October 26 to sack the incumbent prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, and install former president Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place. He also dissolved the 225-member Parliament and called for a snap election on January 5.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever