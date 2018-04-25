Supreme Court: Can't name or shame rape victims
This was the observation of the Supreme Court yesterday as it dealt with the issue of disclosure of identity of rape victims, including the eight-year-old girl who was raped and brutally murdered recently Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir
SC was dealing with the issue of disclosure of identity of rape victims
Even the dead have dignity. They cannot be "named or shamed." This was the observation of the Supreme Court yesterday as it dealt with the issue of disclosure of identity of rape victims, including the eight-year-old girl who was raped and brutally murdered recently Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
It said that even in cases where the rape victims were alive and were either minors or of unsound mind, their identities should not be revealed as they have the right to privacy and they cannot live under such a "stigma" throughout their life.
"Think of the dignity of dead also. It (media reporting) can be done without naming or shaming them. The dead also have dignity," a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said while hearing the matter in which senior lawyer Indira Jaising raked up the issue of section 228-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which deals with disclosure of identity of victims of sexual offences. The bench said it would examine the issue related to the section.
Kathua: Cop, SPO move J-K HC
Sub-inspector Anand Dutta and special police officer Deepak Khajuria arrested in connection with the Kathua gang rape-and-murder case have moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court seeking a fresh CBI probe into the matter. They were held for allegedly destro-ying evidence. Khajuria was also allegedly involved in the gang-rape.
Make sons more responsible: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday stressed that people had to respect their daughters and make their sons more responsible for an atmosphere of safety. "Families will have to enhance the honour and respect of daughters. Families should also make their sons more responsible," he said, adding "In this way, the safety of daughters would not be a difficult task."
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Rape victim shot dead two days before court hearing in UP