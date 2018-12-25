Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on BJP plea for Rath Yatra

national

An official of the Supreme Court registry and the BJP's lawyer said that the petition will be heard in a normal course

The rallies were to be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah

The Supreme Court Monday declined to accord an urgent hearing on the BJP's plea against the Calcutta High Court order not allowing its Rath Yatra in West Bengal. An official of the apex court registry and the BJP's lawyer said that the petition will be heard in a normal course.

The decision not to give urgent hearing was taken by the officials of the registry, the lawyer said. The BJP's West Bengal unit had sought permission to hold the campaign 'Save Democracy Rally', which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections. As an interim relief, it also sought an ex-parte stay on the operation of the December 21 order of the high court.

It had challenged the December 21 order of a division bench of the high court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the yatra. In the plea, the BJP said their fundamental right to hold a peaceful yatra cannot be withheld. The order of the division bench had come after hearing an appeal moved by the West Bengal government challenging the Thursday order of the single judge. The rallies were supposed to be flagged off from Cooch Behar district on December 7.

