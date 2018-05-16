Supreme Court denies interim relief to S Sreesanth

The top court denied interim relief to the controversial cricketer, who has been banned for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), that he be allowed to play English County on the ground that he has suffered the ban for four years



S Sreesanth

The Supreme Court yesterday denied cricketer S Sreesanth's plea for being allowed to play the English County this season but asked Delhi High Court to decide by July an appeal challenging a trial court order discharging several cricketers, including him, in the sensational IPL spot-fixing case.

The top court denied interim relief to the controversial cricketer, who has been banned for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), that he be allowed to play English County on the ground that he has suffered the ban for four years and has been acquitted by a Delhi court in the case.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever