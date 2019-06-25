Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking CBI probe into UP Bar Council chief murder

national

The Supreme Court declined to hear the petition by a woman lawyer who was seeking a CBI probe in the daylight murder Uttar Pradesh's first woman Bar Council President Darwesh Yadav, who was shot dead in the premises of Agra court

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a petition by a woman lawyer seeking a CBI probe in the daylight murder of Uttar Pradesh's first woman Bar Council President, Darwesh Yadav, in Agra. A vacation bench of the Delhi court comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.R. Gavai observed that the petition should be filed before the High Court.

On June 12, 2019, Darwesh Yadav, the first woman President of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council was shot dead in Agra Civil courts allegedly by her own colleague Manish Sharma, the police said. Sharma pumped three bullets at Darwesh and later shot himself.

The petition has been filed by Indu Kaul, demanding security and safety of women lawyers in court premises. Kaul also sought direction to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Bar Council of India to adequately compensate the family members of the deceased, and also formalize a social security scheme for women lawyers.

"Women advocates are vulnerable in all courts across the country. A woman advocate has to fight her illness, old age, family conditions throughout her life, as there is no social security provided by bar councils or associations," said the petition.

On June 13, 2019, the mortal remains of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President Darwesh Yadav, were consigned to flames in her native Chandpur village in Etah district. Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak was among the thousands who turned up to pay tribute to the deceased. A large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.

One week later, on June 22, 2019, Manish Sharma, the lawyer who shot himself after killing Darvesh Yadav in Agra court died in a Gurugram hospital. Manish, who was shifted to Medanta hospital was in coma and was kept on a ventilator.

