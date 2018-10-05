Supreme Court dismisses plea by accused in Kathua case seeking fresh probe

national

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and D Y Chandrachud also dismissed a separate plea filed by two other accused in the case seeking transfer of the investigation in the matter to an independent agency

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea by an accused in the sensational Kathua gang rape and murder case seeking fresh investigation in the matter on grounds that the probe conducted earlier was allegedly motivated.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud also dismissed a separate plea filed by two other accused in the case seeking transfer of the investigation in the matter to an independent agency. The bench, while rejecting both the pleas, said the accused could raise this issue before the lower court during the ongoing trial.

The state police's crime branch, which probed the case, filed the main charge sheet against seven people and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile revealing chilling details about how the minor girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped inside a place of worship before being killed.

