Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking removal of Maharashtra government, President's rule

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking the removal of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra and the President’s rule in the state.

Cancelling the plea, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that it could not entertain prayers like these.

“As a petitioner, you are at liberty to approach the President, but don't come here,” the apex court said.

One Vikram Gehlot had filed the PIL seeking dismissal of the government alleging that the affairs of the state were not being carried out in line with constitutional and legal provisions.

The plea had referred to the examples of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the demolition of part of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's property as examples of poor law and order in the state.

Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have formed an alliance government in Maharashtra.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news