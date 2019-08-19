Supreme Court dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea for quashing sexual assault charges

national

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising of Justice M R Shah, passed the order on Tejpal's plea which quashing of charges against him framed by a trial court in Goa

Supreme Court refuses to quash the charges against Tarun Tejpal in the case registered by his former junior colleague in 2013. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to quash the charges against Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka Magazine on Monday in connection with the 2013 sexual assault case registered by his former junior colleague. The top court also stated that the trial is to be concluded in a period of six months. A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice M R Shah and Justice Arun Mishra passed the order on Tejpal's plea on Monday quashing of charges against him framed by a trial court in Goa in connection with the 2013 sexual assault case.

Vikas Singh, senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General appeared for Tarun Tejpal in the case claiming his innocence. Tarun Tejpa who was a veteran journalist, in November 2013 was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague following which e was arrested on November 30, 2013. He is currently on bail.

A trial court in Goa charged Tejpal under sections 376(2) (Rape), 354 A (Sexual harassment) and 342 (wrongful confinement) on September 29, 2017. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Following the framing of charges, Tarun Tejpal had moved the Apex Court seeking quashing of the sections leveled against him, to which the Supreme Court reserved its order on August 06.

