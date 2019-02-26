Supreme Court explores mediation in Ayodhya title suit case

national

The bench recorded that Hindu sides in the case are not agreeable to mediation and said the court can invoke its power under Section 89 of Civil Procedure Code for alternate dispute mechanism

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will pass an order on March 5 whether the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case should be sent for mediation. A five-judge Constitution bench said, "It's not a dispute over private property. It has become so contentious. We're seriously giving a chance for mediation."

"Even if there is only 1% chance, it should be explored," Justice SA Bobde added emphasising for mediation in the matter.

The bench recorded that Hindu sides in the case are not agreeable to mediation and said the court can invoke its power under Section 89 of Civil Procedure Code for alternate dispute mechanism.

The Hindu sides oppose mediations saying it has been tried several times. "We are seriously considering it. That's something you can explore. We can suggest it has to be confidential. We can appoint mediators. It has to be confidential and no third party comments on mediation," the court added."We are considering the possibility of a healing relationship," the bench observed.

It also asked the parties in the case to get themselves satisfied with the translations of documents within eight weeks.Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Sunni Waqf Board, said he wanted to inspect the translated documents provided by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier, the central government, in a petition to the apex court, sought direction for releasing to the Nyas 67 acres, which it had acquired about two-and-half decades back, leaving untouched 0.313 acres of disputed land.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

