Supreme court finds March 20th SC/ST act judgement does not dilute the act, but protects innocents
A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit says the March 20 judgment does not dilute the SC/ST Act, but safeguards the interests of innocents from being arrested
Police personnel lathicharge on an activist during the bandh called by Dalit organisations, in Varanasi, on Monday. Pic/PTI
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will consider in detail the Centre's review petition against its judgment on the SC/ST Act but declined to keep in abeyance the directions passed by it to deal with the issues of arrest and sanction under the special law.
The apex court said people who are agitating may not have read the judgment properly and must have been misled by people with vested interests. Several states were rocked by violence on Monday following a Bharat Bandh call given by several SC/ST organisations protesting the top court's order.
"We have not diluted any provision of SC/ST Act but only safeguarded the interests of the innocents from being arrested," a bench comprising Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit asserted. During an hour-long hearing, the court said the provisions of the Act could not be used to terrorise the innocents.
'Govt won't do away with quota policy'
The government has no plan to do away with quota policy for Dalits and tribes, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. The assurance came a day after violent protests against a Supreme Court order that dilutes a law on preventing atrocities against the marginalised communities in the country, claimed nine lives.
Curfew imposed in Rajasthan
Clashes broke out in Hindaun city of Rajasthan's Kairali district after a protest on Tuesday, demanding action against those involved in looting and vandalism after the bandh called on Monday by Dalit groups against dilution of SC/ST Act, turned violent, police said. Curfew has been imposed in the city and over 40 people arrested, an officer said.
