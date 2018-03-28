Supreme Court give verdict on a plea seeking inquiry into Mahatma Gandhi's assassination

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce judgment on a petition seeking an inquiry into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi



Representation pic

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce judgment on a petition seeking an inquiry into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The PIL was filed by an I-T professional, Dr Pankaj Kumudchandra Phadnis in October 2017. The apex court had asked former Additional Solicitor General Amarendra Sharan to assist the court as amicus curiae in the case.

As per reports, Phadnis' previous petition, seeking reopening of the Gandhi murder case, was dismissed by a high court earlier. Dr Phadnis, in his petition, claimed that Gandhi's death should be probed, as there was still a complete myth about the fourth bullet being fired by the convict. "The matter should be re-investigated and should have a thorough probe," Dr Phadnis in his petition claimed.

