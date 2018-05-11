Supreme Court hearing on implementation of Lodha Panel reforms today

Despite the SC agreeing to look into contentious rulings like the one-state, one-vote and cooling off period (for administrators between two terms) while offering an olive branch to the BCCI members to hear some of their suggestions on the Lodha repo



Representational Image

The same old resistance is expected from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a Supreme Court (SC) hearing today about the implementation of the Justice Lodha Committee report.

Despite the SC agreeing to look into contentious rulings like the one-state, one-vote and cooling off period (for administrators between two terms) while offering an olive branch to the BCCI members to hear some of their suggestions on the Lodha report again, the BCCI state units have rejected almost all contentious issues that are critical to BCCI's reforms.

Some BCCI members have said that it appears unreasonable and unconstitutional to disqualify any person above 70, ministers, government servants, persons holding office in another sports body, persons with cumulative nine years as office-bearers and persons chargesheeted. The CoA commented: "This is nothing but an attempt by persons, who are individually affected by the same, to perpetuate their own lengthy tenures under the guise of protecting 'democratic principles'."

Regarding the conflict of interest issue, a BCCI state unit said there is no conflict if a member holds a post in the BCCI and state association simultaneously. The CoA, of course, disagreed.

Members have also objected to the nomination of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Accountant General (AG), representation of a woman cricketer, constitutional changes to the formation of the Apex Council and conditional grant to state units. One suggestion also read: "No interference at all".

