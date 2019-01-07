Supreme Court issues notice to Anil Ambani over dues with Ericsson India

national

A division bench of the apex court has sought a reply from RCom within a four weeks time, for allegedly not complying with its order to clear dues with Ericsson India

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the chairman of Reliance Communication Ltd. (RCom), Anil Ambani, seeking his response over a contempt plea filed by Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd against him.



A division bench of the apex court comprising of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Vineet Saran has sought a reply from RCom within four weeks time, for allegedly not complying with its order to clear dues with Ericsson India worth Rs 550 crore. Meanwhile, RCom offered to deposit Rs 118 Crore with the registry of the Supreme Court.



In its plea, Ericsson India, which had signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage nationwide telecom network of RCom, had alleged that it had not been paid the dues of over Rs. 1,500 crore. It has challenged the debt-ridden firm before National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

SC issues notice seeking a reply within 4 weeks from Reliance Communication Ltd. (RCom),Anil Ambani on a contempt plea filed by Ericsson India Pvt Ltd, for allegedly not complying with SC's order to clear dues of Rs 550 crore. RCom offers to deposit Rs 118 crore with SC registry — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2019

On October 23 last year, the apex court had asked RCom to clear the dues by December 15, 2018, adding that further delay in the payment would attract an interest of 12 per cent per annum.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever