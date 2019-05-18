Supreme Court issues notice to film director Hyder Jamilhussain Kazmi in actress rape case

crime

In 2012, the actress claimed that she was raped when she went to visit Kazmi at his office after he offered her some tea which was laced with a sedative

The Supreme Court has issued a legal notice to Hindi film director and producer Hyder Jamilhussain Kazmi, who is accused in an alleged rape case pertaining to an actress.

After Kazmi was granted bail in April this year, the actress then approached the apex court in order to seek cancellation of the director's bail.

The apex court bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna sought responses from Kazmi as well as the Maharashtra Police on the basis of the woman's plea. The case will now have a further hearing in July this year.

The case

The woman also further alleged that Hyder Kazmi's sister, Anish, shot a video of the entire rape incident and also threatened her with posting it online it at all she disclosed the entire incident to anyone.

She further stated that Hyder Kazmi would continue to keep sexual relations with her on the basis of threatening her with going public with the video that was earlier shot.

But after she was assaulted physically by Kazmi in public, the woman finally mustered up the courage and filed a complaint with the police in 2018.

After spending six months in judicial custody, Hyder Jamilhussain Kazmi was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

With inputs from ANI

