Supreme Court junks pleas seeking court-monitored probe into Rafale deal

national

Observing that India can't afford to be unprepared in the skies, the court said that the need for the aircraft and the quality of the aircraft was not in doubt, and "We can't sit on the wisdom..."

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed four petitions seeking court-monitored probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale jet fighters in ready to fly conditions holding that the decision making process was not in doubt and it cannot go into the question of pricing and choice of offset Indian partner by the French aircraft manufacturer Dassault.

Referring to their interaction with senior air force officers and the material placed before it, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Krishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph said: "We are satisfied there is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process."

Saying that the perception of individuals cannot be the basis of interfering with the deal, Gogoi pronouncing the judgment said that the deal was inked on September 23, 2016, but nothing was called into question till former French President Francois Hollande in an interview alleged pressures from the Indian government on the choice of offset partner.

Observing that India can't afford to be unprepared in the skies, the court said that the need for the aircraft and the quality of the aircraft was not in doubt, and "We can't sit on the wisdom...".

Saying that it can't go into each aspect of the process of acquisition of the aircraft, the court said that the earlier deal was taking longer and was not concluding.

On the choice of an offset Indian partner, the court said that the role of Indian government cannot be envisaged as it was entirely for the vendor Dassault to make a choice.

The apex court said that there was no evidence of commercial favouritism by the government.

The Centre had earlier defended the deal while admitting that there was "no sovereign guarantee from France, but there is a letter of comfort..."

The petitions seeking the probe were filed by Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, advocates M.L. Sharma and Vineet Dhanda, and Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker in Parliament Sanjay Singh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates