Supreme Court: Khap interference in marriages is absolutely illegal

The Supreme Court today termed as "absolutely illegal" the interference by illegal assemblies, like 'khap' panchayats, in marriages of two consenting adults and laid down guidelines to prevent such intrusions.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the norms laid down by it would remain in force till a suitable legislation is is enacted by Parliament. The apex court's ruling came on a plea by NGO Shakti Vahini, which had moved the apex court in 2010 seeking protection of couples from honour killings.

