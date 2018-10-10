Supreme Court orders sealing of Amrapali's offices in UP, Bihar

national

Seven of the nine offices are located in Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, while two are in Bihar's Buxar and Rajgir districts

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered sealing of Amrapali group's nine offices spread across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where account-documents relating to the group's 46 companies are kept.

On Tuesday, the apex court had sent three directors, including the Chairman, of the real estate company to police custody for not making available accounts of the 46 companies to forensic auditors.

If the entire exercise of sealing the aforesaid seven premises situated at Noida and Greater Noida is completed today, the presence of the three directors would not be insisted upon by the police, the court said.

However, "If the exercise is not complete, the present status will continue, except that the three directors, instead of being put up in the lock-up, shall be kept at the police station itself."

The court order came on a plea by the three directors - Anil Kumar Sharma (Chairman and Managing Director), Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar - that they not be put in a lock-up and be allowed to interact with their officials and lawyers so that the process of handing over of the documents was expedited.

The court directed the respective district administrations to hand over the keys of the sealed office premises to the Registrar of the Supreme Court.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday, asking the three directors to be present.

