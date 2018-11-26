Supreme Court pulls up Karnataka police over Kalburgi murder probe

national

The strong observation from the bench came in the course of hearing of a petition by Uma Mallinath Devi, the widow of Kalburgi, seeking an SIT probe into his murder

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Karnataka police for not doing anything to unearth the murder of the rationalist M.M. Kalburgi outside his home in Dharwad on August 30, 2015.

"What have you done so far? You are just fooling around," said the bench of Justice Fali Nariman and Justice Navin Sinha asking the state police to spell out how much time it would require to complete the investigation.

The top court had on January 10 sought the Centre's response on a plea for the SIT probe.

Uma Devi had requested that the SIT be headed by either a retired judge of the top court or of a High court.

The notice was also been issued to CBI, NIA, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa governments.

