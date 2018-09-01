Supreme Court quashes FIR against Priya Varrier for 'wink song'

national

The case had alleged that the 'wink song' video had hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier. Pic/Youtube

The Supreme Court quashed an FIR against actor Priya Prakash Varrier and the director and the producer of Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love'. The case had alleged that the 'wink song' video had hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the Malayalam folk song, on which the 'wink song' has been picturised, has been in the public domain since 1978 and the video cannot be termed as blasphemous. "We allow the writ petition of Varrier and others and quash the FIR lodged against them in Telangana and further direct no FIR under Section 200 of CrPC will be entertained against the petitioners for picturisation of the song in question," the bench said.

Referring to a constitution bench judgment and a verdict delivered in a similar case lodged against cricketer M S Dhoni, it said no offence under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC is made out against the 18-year-old actor and others in the present case.

