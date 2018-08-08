Supreme Court questions government's stand on adultery laws

national

The court was hearing a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of Section 497 of the IPC and Section 198(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the government's stand defending the adultery law that punishes a married man for having sexual relationship with a married woman.

As the government defended the retention of Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for preserving the "sanctity of marriage", a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked how it preserved the "sanctity" when with the extra-marital affair becomes non-punishable if the woman's husband stands by her.

Other judges on the bench are Justice Rohinton Nariman, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra.

"Where is the sanctity of marriage when the husband can consent," asked Justice Nariman. The Chief Justice said: "We are not questioning the legislature's competence to make laws but where is the 'collective good' in Section 497 of IPC."

Telling Additional Solicitor General Pinki Anand that "dichotomy is manifest (in Section 497)", Chief Justice Misra said: "Husband can only have control over his emotion and cannot ask wife to do this or that."

The court was hearing a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of Section 497 of the IPC and Section 198(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever