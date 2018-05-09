Supreme Court raps Centre, asks secretary to appear with draft scheme
It directed the secretary of the Union Water Resources Ministry to appear before it on May 14 with the draft scheme
Representational Image
The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned the Centre that it was in "sheer contempt" of its February 16 verdict by not framing the Cauvery management scheme on river water sharing between four southern riparian states till now. It directed the secretary of the Union Water Resources Ministry to appear before it on May 14 with the draft scheme.
The harsh comments of the top court came after Attorney General K K Venugopal said the Union Cabinet has not been able to meet to approve the draft scheme, as the leaders, including the prime minister, were busy in the ongoing poll campaign in Karnataka. He also said the Cauvery issue would be placed before the cabinet soon. The Union Cabinet had last met on May 2.
The apex court had in its February verdict asked the Centre to frame the Cauvery management scheme within six weeks.
'Cong will resolve Cauvery dispute'
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said his party would resolve the Cauvery water dispute if it comes come back to power and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to solve the problem as suggested by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
