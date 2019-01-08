Supreme Court reinstates Alok Verma as CBI Director

national

CBI Chief Alok Verma

The Supreme Court on Tuesday restored the powers of the CBI Director Alok Verma as it set aside the Centre's decision to divest him of his powers to function as the head of the investigating agency.

While restoring Verma's powers, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph said that the matter will go to the selection committee which will look into the issue.

Pronouncing the judgement on behalf of Chief Justice Gogoi, Justice Kaul said that the selection committee will meet within seven days from Tuesday and till then Verma will resist from taking any important policy decisions.

The selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

The Supreme Court pronounced the judgement on a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation Director and NGO Common Cause challenging the government's decision on the intervening night of October 23-24 to divest Verma of his charge as head of the investigating agency.

