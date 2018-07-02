Supreme Court reopens on Monday after summer break, hectic week ahead

The top court will resume hearing appeals against an eight-year-old verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the Ayodhya dispute and those challenging the practice of polygamy among Muslims

With the Supreme Court reopening on Monday after the summer break, several important judgements are likely to be pronounced, including a decision in the Aadhaar case.

The top court will resume hearing appeals against an eight-year-old verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the Ayodhya dispute and those challenging the practice of polygamy among Muslims.

It is also expected to deliver its verdict on a batch of pleas on who enjoyed supremacy in administering the national capital -- the Lieutenant Governor or the Delhi government .

The apex court, which opens after a 44-day summer vacation, has a lengthy list of matters for tomorrow with cause list running into hundreds of pages.

A verdict is likely tomorrow on a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent Chief Vigilance Commissioner K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin.

Matters pertaining to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Assam National Register of Citizens, Vaishno Devi - rehabilitation of mule owners and Manipur encounter killings, among others, are likely to come up for hearing.

From tomorrow, non-accredited journalists will also be allowed mobile phones into the courtrooms.A circular to this effect read, "Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India has been pleased to allow the media persons/journalists, who have been issued six months passes by the Registry, to carry mobile phones inside the courtrooms on silent mode."

