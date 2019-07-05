Supreme Court seeks police response on 1984 convicts' plea

national

Delhi Police was asked by the Supreme Court of India to file a response on a plea by some convicts involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Delhi Police to file a response on a plea by some convicts involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to Delhi Police and listed the matter for July 23 for further hearing.

On November 28, 2018, the Delhi High Court upheld a trial court conviction of 89 people for rioting and other offences, burning houses and breaching curfew in Trilokpuri in east Delhi during the riots that followed the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The High Court had dismissed appeals of the convicts who had challenged an August 27, 1996 judgement of a Sessions Court which had convicted the 89.

Convicting all the 89, the trial court had sentenced them to five years in jail. Among the 89 some died during the trial and the case against them has abated.

