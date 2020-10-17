Supreme Court sets up one-man panel to take steps for preventing stubble burning

A view of the India Gate shrouded in haze, in New Delhi. PIC/PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is a source of pollution in Delhi-national capital region (NCR). While directing that National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting the panel, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde rejected the objection of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on the appointment of the committee saying the concerned states have already been heard.

The apex court directed the court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) and chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to assist the Lokur panel to enable physical surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

"We just want that people of Delhi-NCR can breathe fresh air without any pollution," said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

