Supreme Court slams Lieutenant Governor for not clearing Delhi's 'heaps of garbage'

This photo taken on May 30, 2018, shows a sewage drain canal full of garbage next to the Taimur Nagar slum area in New Delhi. Pic/AFP

The Supreme Court castigated the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) over for his attitude of being "a superman" but doing nothing to get the "mountains of garbage" of the city cleared, with one of the dumping sites has even reached a height close to that of the Qutub Minar.

Terming the situation in Delhi "absolutely bizarre", the court referred to the garbage at three landfill sites in Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa, and said there was a 65-metre mound at Ghazipur which was "only eight metre less than Qutub Minar".

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta also questioned the "attitude" of the LG and said no official from his office bothered to attend a meeting on the issue of solid waste management.

