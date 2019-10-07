Supreme Court special bench to hear Aarey case today

The Supreme Court has constituted a special bench for an urgent hearing on Monday against the felling of trees in the Aarey forest. The apex court on Sunday set up a special bench on the basis of a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India by one Rishav Ranjan against the cutting of the trees. The top court decided to register the letter as a public interest litigation.

The apex court website posted a notice about holding an urgent hearing, stating, “Take notice that a special bench has been constituted to hear the matter tomorrow i.e October 7, 2019 at 10 am on the basis of a letter dated October 6, 2019 addressed by Rishav Ranjan with regard to felling of trees in Aarey forest, state of Maharashtra which has been registered as a public interest litigation”.

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a clutch of petitions challenging the Mumbai civic body's order for chopping the trees. The HC on Saturday refused to grant stay on felling of trees.

