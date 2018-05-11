Supreme Court stays Calcutta High Court order on e-filing of nominations

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the State Election Commission not to notify the results of the seats where the candidates have been elected unopposed



In a setback to parties other than the TMC, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Calcutta high court's order to permit e-filing of nominations for the West Bengal panchayat elections and refused to interfere with the election schedule.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the State Election Commission not to notify the results of the seats where the candidates have been elected unopposed. The apex court also sought responses from the CPI-M, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on the SEC plea that challenged the high court's May 8 order.

