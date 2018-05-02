Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of Himachal Pradesh murder

The court pulled up the Himachal government for not providing adequate security to the officials carrying out the demolitions as it termed as "serious" that the accused killed the official in daylight and police could not catch him

Supreme Court

On Wednesday, the Apex Court took suo motu cognizance of the killing of a woman Assistant Town Planner in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli during an anti-encroachment drive.

Describing the killing of Shaila Bala Sharma as "extremely serious", a bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice Dipak Misra for its listing before an appropriate bench on Thursday.

Sharma who had gone to Kasauli to supervise the demolition of unauthorised constructions at 13 hotels and resorts as ordered by the top court was shot dead on Tuesday by Vijay Singh -- owner of Narayani Guest House in Dharampur area. A labourer was also injured.

The court pulled up the Himachal government for not providing adequate security to the officials carrying out the demolitions as it termed as "serious" that the accused killed the official in daylight and police could not catch him.

On April 17, Justice Lokur and Justice Gupta directed the demolition of unauthorised constructions in Kasauli built in violation of sanctioned plans. It noted that some hotels and resorts were supposed to construct only two-storeyed buildings but built six-storeyed buildings.

The order came on pleas filed by the owners challenging a National Green Tribunal May 30, 2017 order which had directed the demolition of unauthorised portions of the hotels affecting the environment, ecology and natural resources. The hotels included Hotel Pine View, Narayani Guest House, Bird's View Resort, Hotel Neelgiri, Hotel Divshikha and Guest House.

