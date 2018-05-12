Supreme Court to consider BCCI's draft constitution on July 5

Subramanium referred to three key issues â insulating the cricket body from political influence, 'one-state, one-vote' policy and full-time membership of some associate bodies â raised in the Justice R M Lodha panel recommendations



The Supreme Court yesterday said it would consider on July 5 the suggestions given by amicus curiae on the draft constitution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the suggestions given by senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, who is assisting it as an amicus curiae, should be circulated among all the parties so that they could give their suggestions.

Subramanium referred to three key issues — insulating the cricket body from political influence, 'one-state, one-vote' policy and full-time membership of some associate bodies — raised in the Justice R M Lodha panel recommendations. Puneet Bali, appearing for BCCI office bearers, told the bench that they along with other state bodies needed to respond to the suggestions given by amicus in the matter.

