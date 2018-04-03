Supreme Court to hear Centre's plea for review of SC/ST judgement at 2 p.m

The Chief Justice's order came after Attorney General K.K. Venugopal mentioned the matter seeking the constitution of a bench comprising Justices Goel and Lalit which had pronounced the March 20 judgement



Representational Picture

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will hear the Centre's plea for the recall of its judgement holding that arrest on a complaint under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was not mandatory. The order comes as the Centre sought a temporary stay of the March 20 ruling. Directing the listing of the matter at 2 p.m., before a bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the hearing will be in open court.

The Chief Justice's order came after Attorney General K.K. Venugopal mentioned the matter seeking the constitution of a bench comprising Justices Goel and Lalit which had pronounced the March 20 judgement. Venugopal first mentioned the matter earlier on Tuesday before a bench of Justice Goel and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman. Justice Goel said that they would hear the review petition in the open court at 2 p.m. provided the Chief Justice constitutes the bench.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever